Olivia Rodrigo performed her “first show” ever with a daytime set at Las Vegas’ iHeartRadio Festival on Saturday, September 18th.

The performance saw the pop star perform five cuts from her debut record, Sour — ‘Traitor, ‘Good 4 U’, ‘Jealousy, Jealousy’ and her breakout single, ‘Drivers License.’

During Rodrigo’s performance of ‘Drivers License’, a full-blown fistfight broke out between two women. Footage captured of the altercation shows the two women throwing punches at each other before a man intervenes to break up the brawl.

It’s footage that has unearthed some long-repressed trauma of being a tall teenager in a The 1975 pit. Never underestimate the fighting power of a pop girlie. Check out the video below.

Despite the female-on-female violence, Olivia Rodrigo’s live debut was gorgeous and incandescent. “This is a really special day for me because this is sort of like my first show,” Rodrigo told fans outside Area 15 in Las Vegas. “I’m just so grateful that you guys are here with me experiencing this, so thank you so much.”

You can watch the performance in its entirety below.

Watch Olivia Rodrigo at Las Vegas’ iHeartRadio Festival

The 18-year-old songwriter released her debut record, Sour, back in May. The record, and subsequent singles ‘Drivers License,’ ‘Good 4 U,’ and ‘Brutal went on to top charts in the UK and US.

