A limited number of final tickets to Laneway Festival in Sydney and Melbourne are going on sale this week.

Released from 9am (local) on Wednesday, January 14th, these tickets are final production holds that have now been released for sale to the sold-out dates.

This gives Sydneysiders and Melbournians one last chance to secure a spot at Laneway’s 21st birthday edition, led by Chappell Roan, who is heading to Australia and New Zealand with a 90-minute full-length set, complete with her iconic gothic fairytale production.

She’s joined by a stacked run of Laneway-only exclusives including Wolf Alice, Role Model, PinkPantheress, Wet Leg, and a rare collaborative performance from Yung Lean & Bladee.

Also appearing is Brooklyn rock band of the moment, Geese, fronted by Cameron Winter, plus favourites like Lucy Dacus, Alex G, BENEE, Cavetown, Mt. Joy and The Dare, and rising voices Malcolm Todd, Oklou, Jensen McRae, Wisp, and Gigi Perez.

Holding it down for home soil are Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Blusher, Shady Nasty, The Belair Lip Bombs, Armlock, and Djanaba, continuing Laneway Festival’s tradition of championing what’s next.

These final tickets are expected to sell quickly – fans registered to Laneway Festival’s official waitlist will receive first access ahead of the public on sale. Sign up here.

Tickets for other Laneway dates are still available, including Auckland, Gold Coast, and Adelaide.

LANEWAY FESTIVAL 2026

Thursday, February 5th (18+)

Western Springs, Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau NZ

Saturday, February 7th (16+)

Southport Sharks, Gold Coast/Yugambeh Jagun QLD

Sunday, February 8th (16+)

Centennial Park, Sydney/Gadigal & Bidjigal NSW

Friday, February 13th (16+)

Flemington Park, Melbourne/Wurundjeri Biik VIC

Saturday, February 14th (16+)

Adelaide Showgrounds, Adelaide/Kaurna Yerta SA

Sunday, February 15th (16+)

Arena Joondalup, Perth/Whadjuk Boodjar WA