Practically everyone knows that Adele is one of the G.O.A.T. when it comes to musicians. Now, this sentiment has been officially confirmed with the news that she’s the first female artist with a record that’s spent 10 years on the Billboard 200.

The record that hasn’t budged since 2011? That would be her sophomore release, 21.

Straight off the bat, the album proved just how exceptional it was when it was released in 2011 and became the best-selling album of the year. But, the success of 21, didn’t stop there – it went on to become the the best-selling album two years in a row.

Some of the hits that featured on 21 include ‘Rolling in the Deep’ and ‘Someone Like You’. ‘Rolling in the Deep’ won the Top Streaming Song and Top Alternative Song in the 2012 Billboard awards. Both ‘Someone Like You’ and ‘Rolling in the Deep’ won a Grammy each in 2012. 21 racked up a number of accolades, winning major awards in the Billboard Music Awards, Brit Awards and a Grammy.

21 has sold over 31 million copies worldwide, making it the best selling album of the 21st century.

Before Adele’s recent achievement, there were only nine other records that spent a decade on the charts – all were by male artists or bands. Adele joins some of the following albums as decade long chart toppers:

Metallica’s self-titled

Love Eminem? Get the latest Eminem news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Nirvana’s Nevermind

Bruno Mars’ Doo-Wops & Hooligans

Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon

Bob Marley and the Wailers’ Legend

Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits

Eminem’s Curtain Call: The Hits.

Adele’s latest album 30 managed to become this year’s top-selling album in the US in just three days.

Three days after 30 was released on November 19th, MRC Data, reported that the record had sold more than 500,000 US copies so far, surpassing Taylor Swift’s Evermore, which had sold 462,000 at that point.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Watch ‘Easy on Me’ by Adele: