For FISHER fans, this one has been a long time coming. The DJ and producer has announced a huge national run for this March and April, pulling together a stacked line-up of names together for the tour.

Like any huge beach party, you need the soundtrack to be poppin’ and that’s exactly what’s happening with this line-up. We’re talking Maya Jane Coles, PNAU doing DJ sets, Booka Shade out from Germany, and more.

Watch: FISHER ‘Losing It’ at Coachella 2019

As FISHER’s first proper headline tour, this run of shows is sure to make a splash. Having become a global staple in the last few years, the award-nominated DJ has made a career built on hedonism and beats.

These shows are expected to sell quick, so if you’re wanting to get around pre-sales, they’re available from 8am local time on February 4th.

FISHER Australian Tour Dates

with

Booka Shade (Live)

Maya Jane Coles

PNAU (DJ Set)

Little Fritter

Martin Ikin

Piero Pirupa

Tina Says

WEST BEACH, ST. KILDA

SATURDAY MARCH 28th

SOUTH BEACH, FREMANTLE

SUNDAY MARCH 29th

NORTH BEACH, WOLLONGONG

SATURDAY APRIL 4th

RIVERSTAGE, BRISBANE

SUNDAY APRIL 5th

Tickets available here