As he’d say, ‘You little beauuu-ty’.
For FISHER fans, this one has been a long time coming. The DJ and producer has announced a huge national run for this March and April, pulling together a stacked line-up of names together for the tour.
Like any huge beach party, you need the soundtrack to be poppin’ and that’s exactly what’s happening with this line-up. We’re talking Maya Jane Coles, PNAU doing DJ sets, Booka Shade out from Germany, and more.
Watch: FISHER ‘Losing It’ at Coachella 2019
As FISHER’s first proper headline tour, this run of shows is sure to make a splash. Having become a global staple in the last few years, the award-nominated DJ has made a career built on hedonism and beats.
Can’t deny that.
These shows are expected to sell quick, so if you’re wanting to get around pre-sales, they’re available from 8am local time on February 4th.
FISHER Australian Tour Dates
with
Booka Shade (Live)
Maya Jane Coles
PNAU (DJ Set)
Little Fritter
Martin Ikin
Piero Pirupa
Tina Says
WEST BEACH, ST. KILDA
SATURDAY MARCH 28th
SOUTH BEACH, FREMANTLE
SUNDAY MARCH 29th
NORTH BEACH, WOLLONGONG
SATURDAY APRIL 4th
RIVERSTAGE, BRISBANE
SUNDAY APRIL 5th
Tickets available here