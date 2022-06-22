DJ – and Aussie icon – Fisher has launched a reality show on Youtube titled Follow The Fish TV.

So far, four episodes have been released, and each is a couple of minutes long. In the series, viewers follow Fisher, real name Paul Fish, as he galavants around the world playing show and the show features some hilarious insight into his personal life.

If one episode, Fisher’s wife Chloe Chapman jokingly demands to know why she isn’t featured in his new series.

“I was just having a go at them before because we did this all the recut videos and I’m like, ‘where the fuck am I in any of these videos,” she says with a laugh to her friends.

“Meanwhile she’s in everything,” Fisher replies.

Chapman interrupts, “No I’m not, he’s like ‘these are memories for our kids one day’ and they’re going to be like, well where the fuck is mum?”

Meanwhile, episode four shows a clip of a concert at Tao in Las Vegas that Fisher is playing at. During his set, the DJ points out a muscly guy who’s perched on someone’s shoulders and screams down the mic, “Have a look at you, you roid muncher.”

In the series, Fisher is pictured in private planes, helicopters, mega yachts and some of the most impressive Vegas suites available.

There’s no set interval for how often Fisher’s mini-reality episodes dropped. Ep one came out on May 12th, episodes two and three were released on May 25th and June 1st respectively and episode four was uploaded to YouTube on June 18th.

Though Fisher always DJ’d as a hobby, he was previously a pro surfer. Fisher DJ’d alongside fellow Australian surfer Leigh Sedley in Cut Snake, before venturing out as a solo artist in 2017.

