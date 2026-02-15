FISHER’s OUT 2 LUNCH Festival is officially back for 2026, expanding to a four-date national run.

After its history-making debut on Coolangatta Beach in 2024, and triumphant encore in 2025, the festival, created in partnership with Vodafone, will return in May with dates set in Melbourne, the Gold Coast, Sydney, and Perth.

OUT 2 LUNCH has quickly carved out a reputation as one of the country’s most in-demand new festivals, blending world-class electronic lineups with iconic outdoor locations and FISHER’s trademark chaos-meets-community energy.

Joining FISHER on the national run is a stacked lineup, including English electronic music duo Gorgon City, bass-heavy dance music master Skream, DJ and label boss Sarah Story, boundary-pushing electronic artist Azzecca, dancefloor favourite Little Fritter, and more.

The OUT 2 LUNCH Festival tour will kick off at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse on Saturday, May 2nd, before heading to the Gold Coast’s Doug Jennings Park on Sunday, May 3rd, Sydney’s International Regatta Centre on Saturday, May 9th, and Perth’s Wellington Square on Sunday, May 10th.

Vodafone customers can access an exclusive presale starting 12pm (local) on Friday, February 20th. A fan presale will run from 12pm (local) on Tuesday, February 24th, before general on sale tickets will be made available from 12pm (local) on Wednesday, February 25th.

First release tickets will start at $189.90, with VIP packages also available. See more details here.

Having won us all over with his acclaimed cuts “Losing It”, “You Little Beauty”, “Atmosphere”, and “Stay”, FISHER returned with his first new music for 2026, last week releasing his high energy new single, “Rain”.

Driven by a rolling, high-energy groove and a hypnotic, repeating vocal hook, “Rain” leans into FISHER’s unmistakable ability to turn simplicity into pure impact. The reaffirming refrain lodges instantly, building momentum with each pass as the beat powers forward – primed for the festival stage.

Following OUT 2 LUNCH, FISHER is poised for a headline set at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 23rd, before heading to Malta a week later for his own festival, TRIIP. Then, he will return to Ibiza for his residency at [UNVRS] from June to September.

For complete festival and ticket information, see here.

OUT 2 LUNCH FESTIVAL 2026

Saturday, May 2nd

Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, May 3rd

Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast QLD

Saturday, May 9th

Sydney International Regatta Centre, Sydney NSW

Sunday, May 10th

Wellington Square, Perth WA