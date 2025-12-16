Iconic Australian festival Bluesfest will return to Byron Bay from Thursday, April 2nd to Sunday, April 5th 2026, with a stacked lineup of homegrown and international talent.

The first lineup announcement leans hard into Bluesfest’s reputation as a home for legacy acts, virtuosic live performances, and genre-defining moments.

Built on history, soul and serious musical firepower, here are five acts set to define the festival in 2026.

Spilt Enz

Split Enz will return for their first Australian performance since 2009’s Sound Relief concert at the MCG, marking their 50th anniversary with original members Tim and Neil Finn back at the helm. Their theatrical art-rock and catalogue of classics including “I Got You” and “History Never Repeats” bring history and nostalgia to Bluesfest in a way few acts can. Split Enz remain a cornerstone of New Zealand music, reuniting periodically for tours, including a major 2006 run following their induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2005.

Earth, Wind & Fire

Legendary funk/soul outfit Earth, Wind & Fire will be back in Byron for the first time since 2012. With nine Grammys, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame status, and the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors under their belt, it’s no surprise their return is hotly anticipated. From the funky and infectious “Let’s Groove” to the timeless dance classic “September” to the heartfelt “Reasons”, Earth, Wind & Fire’s catalogue of hits has become the soundtrack to many lives; now, then and forever.

The Pogues

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Rum, Sodomy & the Lash, The Pogues will bring their Celtic punk energy to the Bluesfest stage – marking their first visit to Australia in 14 years. The band are set to play the legendary album in full, including B sides, extended version tracks, plus a special selection of their most beloved material, toasting the life and legacy of the beloved late frontman Shane MacGowan. Released in 1985, Rum, Sodomy & the Lash is a cornerstone of punk and alternative rock, renowned for its raw energy, poetic lyrics, and infectious melodies.

Sublime

More than three decades after their formation, Sublime remain one of the most recognisable and influential US bands. With Jakob Nowell stepping confidently into the role of his late father, frontman Bradley Nowell, role alongside original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh, the band is honouring its legacy while writing a powerful new chapter. 2025 has been a stellar year, with their first original release in nearly 30 years, “Ensenada”, which quickly broke through the charts.

Buddy Guy

At age 90, Buddy Guy remains one of the most important living figures in blues history, and his return to Bluesfest is a powerful reminder of the genre’s foundations. A direct influence on Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Stevie Ray Vaughan, Guy’s presence grounds the 2026 lineup in authenticity and legacy. He has received 8 Grammy Awards, a 2015 Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award, 38 Blues Music Awards (the most any artist has received), the Billboard Magazine Century Award for distinguished artistic achievement, a Kennedy Center Honor, and the Presidential National Medal of Arts.