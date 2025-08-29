UK boy band Five are heading to Australia and New Zealand in May 2025 for their first tour in nearly 25 years, bringing all five members back together for the first time since their 2001 split.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, the band said fans can expect high-energy performances of the band’s late ’90s hits, with Jason “J” Brown promising, “We’re fully coming back with what we used to do, but bigger and better.” Ritchie Neville added, “This isn’t a money grab, this is proper from the heart.” The Australian shows follow a sold-out UK and European tour, including two nights at London’s O2 Arena.

Five — Abz Love, Neville, Scott Robinson, Scott Conlon, and Brown — originally split after selling over 20 million records due to burnout and mental health struggles. Since then, reunion attempts without all members never gained traction, and Brown hadn’t performed with the group since 2001.

Elsewhere in the interview, the band credited this reunion to reconnecting as friends, rather than anything musical at first. “We hadn’t been in a room all together as five human beings for 25 years,” Robinson said. “It was just about reconnecting on a personal level.” Conlon described the reunion as a humbling moment: “Even in the ’90s, I didn’t fully appreciate what we had as a collective. It’s something we need to cherish.”

Neville recalled old tensions disappearing once they met: “You get in a room and it all just goes away. You go, ‘What are we holding on to?’”

Brown concluded: “We’ve missed a couple decades of each other’s lives. That makes this all the more special now.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Five 2026 Australia and New Zealand Tour

General sale begins Friday, August 29th (11am local time)

Ticket information available via tegdainty.com

Wednesday, May 13th

HPC Stadium, Perth, WA

Saturday, May 16th

ICC Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, May 20th

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, May 23rd

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, May 25th

The Trusts Arena, Auckland, NZ