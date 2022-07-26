Fivio Foreign hit new levels of fame after the release of his debut album B.I.B.L.E this year, which is executive produced by Kanye West.

However, despite his newfound popularity, it appears the rapper is locked into a record contract with Mase, which he signed in 2019 for an advance of just US $5,000.

In a recent interview Fivio Foreign revealed that he felt pressured into signing the deal by a friend who introduced him to Mase, and that he signed it without a lawyer present.

“The n***a that brought me to him, he was like, ‘Yo, man. Just sign that shit You buggin’.’ I’m like, ‘yeah, read it.’ He’s like, ‘Alright, just sign it. It’s good,’ so I just signed it,” Gillie Da King and Wallo on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game. “Advance was $5000.”

“Mase know the business. He really know the business a lot. I didn’t know nothing,” the rapper added. “I’m in a better situation now. He gets what he gets, like, whatever he gets but I control all my money and shit like that.”

In a recent interview on Power 105.1 radio show, Fivio Foreign opened up about how he ended up working with Kanye West.

“He’s definitely [the executive producer],” he said of the The Life of Pablo rapper. “I had the album basically ready, finessed and done. I let him hear it and he was like, ‘I wanna help you.’ You know, he’s a producer, too, so he arranged some drums around, called in for a feature. He’s the reason Alicia Keys is on [‘City of Gods’]. Just, like, making it more of a masterpiece. Leveling it up. Him and Mike Dean, too.”

He added, “Ye was like, ‘[I] want to go viral.’ I’m like, ‘So let’s go viral,'” he added. “He was saying it out loud. He was getting a massage and was like, ‘B.I.B.L.E., Fivio Foreign, executive produced by Kanye West. I like how it sound!’ I was like, ‘Yeah, me too!'”

“When I told him that was my album title, he was like, ‘That’s crazy!’” he recalled. “He just felt like it was meant to be. Destiny.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.