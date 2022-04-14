A member from Kanye West’s camp has just released some material that indicates a Donda tour will be coming soon.

An official tour for Kanye West’s Donda album has been something fans have wanted ever since he began his chaotic listening parties for the first Donda album back in Summer 2021.

Thanks to a source close to Ye’s group, this image has leaked which shows a large black poster with white print that reads, “Donda Touring,” with an additional line that says, “Donda,” not far below it.

Whether this means the ‘touring’ will feature Donda alone, or both Donda and Donda 2 is unclear. If the tour does feature the second album named after Kanye’s late mother, for those who didn’t pick up Kanye’s STEM player, this would be a great chance for them to listen to the sequel.

When Donda 2 was initially released, Kanye West announced that the album would be exclusive to his new STEM player and pulled the album off all streaming platforms.

The STEM player has a larger initial investment than streaming platforms, and doesn’t integrate with a phone as well but may be worth it when considering how the monthly fees can stack up over time. Regardless, fans may now have another way to listen to Donda 2 outside of the STEM player and pirating.

This would be Ye’s first concert tour since the Saint Pablo Tour, which was structured around his seventh album The Life of Pablo. The Saint Pablo Tour began in August of 2016 before ending abruptly due to several factors including Kanye’s long tirades he began to introduce at concerts that generated a lot of fan backlash which in turn created stress for West.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Currently, according to collaborator Fivio Foreign, West is chillin on an island.

“YE is on a Island relaxing clear’n his mind & healing from all the stress of Society,” Fivio tweeted about the rapper, who executive produced Foreign’s debut studio album B.I.B.L.E. and appeared on the lead single ‘City of Gods’ with Alicia Keys.

“He appreciates the support for the Album & the response.”

It looks like we’ll only be seeing Kanye at a concert tour once he is good and ready to come off that island.