FKA Twigs has said that -like millions of other people across the world – the pandemic threatened her financial situation, and nearly caused her to bankrupt.

“I came really close [to becoming bankrupt], and it made me pay attention and learn a lot about things that I never really paid attention to before, because I’ve always been on the go,” she said in an interview with GQ.

The singer added, “(When my shows got cancelled) I felt like the Titanic, and I said to everybody, ‘I’m just going to keep on paying everyone until I can’t afford to pay anyone anymore.’ And ooh, it got so close.”

FKA Twigs, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett also mentioned that she nearly lost her house because she couldn’t make repayments due to her dire financial situation through the pandemic. She called it a “humbling and eye-opening experience,” that she is determined to learn from.

“It has been intimidating for me being a young woman running a business because I felt like I didn’t deserve to understand everything. I felt like I didn’t deserve to understand the contracts – or even, sometimes now, when you do a song, there’s royalties, publishing, there’s points, there’s who gets paid first,” she told the publication.

In 2021, FKA Twigs made headlines for claiming that Shia LaBeouf assaulted her and gave her an STD.

Court papers, which were obtained by The Sun, claimed that LeBeouf, “knowingly transmitted a serious illness to Tahliah, without ever informing her beforehand that he suffered from this dreadful malady”.

It goes on to detail that Tahliah experienced “unusual and painful physical symptoms” around March 2019.

The court papers claim that Tahliah confronted LeBeouf about the disease and that he “admitted that he suffered from a sexually transmitted disease which had been diagnosed years earlier”.

The paid attempted to reach a settlement, but it was recently reported that neither party was happy with the terms.

