Content Warning: This article about Sia and Shia LaBeouf discusses sexual assault. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Following reports of FKA Twigs’ lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf, Sia has now come out in support of Twigs while calling the actor out.

The New York Times dropped a bombshell over the weekend when it reported that FKA Twigs had filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf, accusing the actor of “relentless abuse,” which included sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

After this report was published, Sia then came out in support of FKA Twigs on Twitter and also accused Shia LaBeouf of being a “pathological liar.”

“I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single,” wrote Sia. “I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away.”

I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away. https://t.co/2NNEj9w8b1 — sia (@Sia) December 13, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Sia then shared her support for FKA Twigs, writing, “This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you.”

Also I love you ⁦@FKAtwigs⁩ This is very courageous and I'm very proud of you. FKA Twigs Sues Ex-Boyfriend Shia LaBeouf for Sexual Battery – Variety https://t.co/qnVhrwTbjh — sia (@Sia) December 13, 2020

Sia and Shia LaBeouf have a history dating back to 2015 when the actor starred alongside Maddie Ziegler in the pop star’s ‘Elastic Heart’ music video, which drew controversy over its perceived pedophilic undertones.

In response to the lawsuit from FKA Twigs, LaBeouf issued out the following statement: “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations.

“I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.

“But I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way.”

The actor has yet to issue a response to Sia’s allegations at the time of writing.