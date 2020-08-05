FKA twigs took to Instagram to talk about her ties with the sex work community, emphasizing that now is the time to ‘pay respect’.

FKA twigs has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for sex workers during the COVID pandemic. On Tuesday, August 4th, the ‘Cellophane’ singer posted an introspective statement on Instagram, where she described the impact the sex work community has had on her life and work.

“i was 19 when i learnt my first pole move, i learnt a back hook spin from a stripper when i was working as a hostess in a gentleman’s club,” the MAGDALENE artist wrote. “for those of you who don’t know, hostessing is when one person pays another person for their time, anything from a conversation over dinner to sex work, and the club gets a cut of the fee.

“my lived experience as a very young woman in these environments has not only informed the strong and formidable woman that i am today, but also a lot of my work as a music and visual artist – sometimes even subconsciously.” she said.

The artist, whose video for ‘Cellophane’ garnered praise for her intricate pole-dancing, said that it was time for her to “step forward, pay respect, and shine a light on challenges facing sex workers.”

“Sex workers I know and have met have discipline, craft, talent and work ethic – not only do they deserve better long-term, but their income has been wiped out by the lockdown and many are invisible to the financial aid available to others.” she wrote.

Sex work has been one of the industries who have found themselves facing the brunt of the pandemic. Most involved have lost their incomes almost overnight. FKA twigs’ campaign, Sex Worker Mutual Aid Funds, has partnered with three organizations across the US and UK: Lysistrata, SWARM, and East London Strippers Collective.

The organizations aim at “challenging public attitudes, tackling stigma, and fighting for rights and protections for sex workers” and “providing direct financial support to strippers and sex workers” during the pandemic.

You can donate to the fundraiser here.

Check out FKA twigs’ full statement on Instagram: