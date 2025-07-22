FKA Twigs has officially settled her sexual assault and battery lawsuit against former boyfriend and actor Shia LaBeouf, bringing an end to a legal battle that has spanned several years.

The lawsuit, which was filed after their relationship ended, contained serious allegations of physical and emotional abuse, according to Rolling Stone. According to court documents, the 37-year-old British singer-songwriter, born Tahliah Barnett, accused LaBeouf, 39, of multiple instances of violence during their relationship, which began in 2018 after they worked together on the film ‘Honey Boy’.

The settlement was confirmed on Monday when Twigs’ lawyer, Bryan Freedman, submitted a request for dismissal that was subsequently accepted by the court. The case has been dismissed “with prejudice,” meaning Twigs has relinquished her right to file these claims again in the future.

In a joint statement provided by Twigs’ lawyer and LaBeouf’s representative Shawn Holley, the former couple stated: “Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court. While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success and peace in the future.”

The original lawsuit contained disturbing allegations, including claims that LaBeouf attempted to strangle Twigs on multiple occasions. One particularly alarming incident allegedly occurred at a petrol station in February 2019, where the lawsuit stated that LaBeouf “threw Tahliah against the car and attempted to strangle her violently while screaming in her face.”

Additionally, Twigs claimed that LaBeouf had thrown her to the ground outside a hotel and drove “maniacally” whilst threatening to crash unless she “professed her eternal love for him.”

When the allegations first surfaced, LaBeouf initially responded with an apologetic email to the New York Times, saying: “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt.”

However, in February 2021, the Transformers actor formally denied Twigs’ allegations in his legal response, stating through his lawyers that he denied causing her “any injury or loss” and that she was not “entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever.”

The lawsuit had been progressing toward a trial, which was scheduled to begin on 29th September 2025, before this settlement was reached.

Neither party has disclosed the terms of their private settlement, and representatives for both Twigs and LaBeouf have not provided any additional comments beyond their joint statement.