FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf at the Los Angeles Superior Court.

The New York Times have reported that Twigs’ lawsuit against LaBeouf accuses the actor of “relentless abuse”, which includes sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

Twigs shared with The New York Times, “I’d like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency.”

The pair began dating after working together on LaBeouf’s 2019 film, Honey Boy. Twigs played the role of Shy Girl, where she plays a part in comforting 12-year old Otis, who is really playing 12-year old Shia LaBeouf.

The Honey Boy movie was highly emotional, as we all know that it shared insight into LaBeouf’s tumultuous and toxic relationship with his father. It also revealed how LaBeouf began his career as a highly successful actor, which led him to play many lead roles including playing Sam Witwicky in the early Transformers franchise, as well as playing Stanley Yelnats in the 2003 film, Holes.

In the same Times article which announces Twigs’ lawsuit against LaBeouf, it’s reported that LaBeouf has responded to the claims with an email.

He stated, “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

He also goes on to say, “But I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way.”

The most recent update from the lawsuit has come from Twigs herself, having shared The Times article on her Instagram, along with a caption which expresses how she’s feeling right now.

“My second worst nightmare is being forced to share with the world that I am a survivor of domestic violence my first worst nightmare is not telling anyone and knowing that I could have helped even just one person by sharing my story.”