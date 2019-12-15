More than 54 years after he first helped form the band, Roy Lomey of power-pop pioneers the Flamin’ Groovies as passed away at the age of 73.

If you’ve ever found yourself listening to the classic genre of power pop, then you’ve likely got the Flamin’ Groovies to thank.

First forming back in 1965 by school friends Roy Loney and Tim Lynch, the group would go on to curate a sound inspired by British rock bands of the time, bolstered by an opposition to the pretence of rock music.

Releasing classic singles like ‘Shake Some Action’ and ‘Slow Death’, the group were pioneers of the genre, and often cited as influences on the then-burgeoning genre of punk music.

Sadly though, the man who helped kick it all off has now died, with Roy Loney having passed away late last week.

As Rolling Stone notes, the news of Loney’s death was first reported by photographer Roberta Bayley, and later confirmed by both the band and his longtime girlfriend.

Explaining that the 71-year-old had been in hospital recently for surgery, Bayley stated that despite being in good spirits, he never woke up following last week’s operation.

Meanwhile, girlfriend Vivian Altmann confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle that Loney had passed away due to severe organ failure, though did not offer any further details.

“Roy was a great talent, as a songwriter and performer, and a great friend,” Bayley said of Loney’s legacy.

“Roy will surely be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

Despite helping co-found the band in 1965, Roy Loney made his departure from the group in 1971 due to disagreements over the future of the band’s sound.

The Flamin’ Groovies would continue on until 1991, before a handful of reunions would lead to their reformation back in 2013. Our thoughts go out to the friends, family, and musical colleagues of Roy Loney at this current time.

