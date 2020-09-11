The Flaming Lips have released their brand new album American Head featuring a collaboration with Kasey Musgraves.

The Flaming Lips have released their 21st full-length album. Yes, you heard me right, 21st! The Oklahoma psych-rock group announced the upcoming album back in June and have since released singles such as ‘You n’ Me, Selling Weed’ and ‘Mother, don’t be sad’. You can now stream American Head on all streaming platforms.

This album is a great follow up to their 2019 album King’s Mouth. This new album is a captivating embrace of the traditional American rock sound. When the band announced the album, frontrunner Wayne Coyne released a short essay explaining the album’s focus.

“The Flaming Lips are from Oklahoma. We never thought of ourselves as an American band. I know growing up (when I was 6 or 7 years old) in Oklahoma I was never influenced by, or was very aware of any musicians from Oklahoma.”

In the lead up to this album, the group had become a 7-piece band. “We started to think of classic American bands like The Grateful Dead and Parliament-Funkadelic and how maybe we could embrace this new vibe”. He later continues “So for the first time in our musical life we began to think of ourselves as ‘an American Band’…telling ourselves it would be our identity for our next creative adventure.”

As the Consequences of Sound reported, this album is clearly a dedication to the sound of American rock ‘n’ roll but in a definite Flaming Lips way. Even in their collaboration with Kasey Musgraves, in ‘Flowers of Neptune 6‘, the band keeps an ethereal psychedelic vibe to the tune.

The group last performed in June on the Late Show with Steve Colbert inside giant plastic bubbles. Watch the Flaming Lips not let a pandemic get in the way of music below.