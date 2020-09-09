Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is undoubtedly one of the most talented bassists of our time, but even the most esteemed artists like to expand their musical horizons from time to time.

Earlier this week Flea reached out to fans over Twitter, asking, What’s the best Cannibal Corpse album?” That was soon followed around 20 minutes later with the comment, “Ok, I’m going in with Tomb of the Mutilated.”

With fans of both RCHP and Cannibal Corpse eagerly awaiting the musician’s reaction to the New York-based death metal group, they were not left disappointed, with Flea tweeting this enthusiastic approval of the brutal tunes.

THIS SHIT IS FUCKING INSANE!!!!!!! WHOOOOO!!!!!WHAAAAAAAA — Flea (@flea333) September 8, 2020

In other news, Flea has also paid tribute to his late Red Hot Chili Peppers bandmate, guitarist Jack Sherman, who performed as a member of the group from 1983 till 1984 on their debut self-titled album and earned songwriting credits on their follow-up Freaky Styley.

Sherman passed away last month at the age of 64.

On Instagram, Flea penned an emotional tribute to his former bandmate, describing their relationship as “complicated”.

“It has taken me a couple of weeks to process the death of Jack Sherman. Our relationship was complicated, we stopped playing music together in 1985 and things were often fraught in the rare times we communicated since. I found him to be unreasonable sometimes, and I’m sure I behaved like an obnoxious asshole with him sometimes.”

“This morning, in pondering him, a wave of appreciation washed over me, which is really the only truth of the matter. When I first went to his house he had a ONE NATION UNDER A GROOVE flag on his bedroom wall, and he played me funk I had never heard, like March To the Witches Castle. He was beaming with glee when he played it, and we were enrapt in the mythology of the funk like a couple of little kids,” Flea continued.

“He played the most wicked guitar part on our song ‘Mommy Where’s Daddy’, a thing that influenced the way I heard rhythm forever. He taught me about diet, to eat clean and be conscious of my body. But more than anything, he was my friend. We came from very different backgrounds, had different world views, and it was hard for us to relate to one another often.”

He added, “But the excitement we shared over music, and the joy that bubbled up between us will last forever. Rest In Peace Sherm I love you.”

