Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has paid tribute to former bandmate Jack Sherman, who passed away last month.

Taking to Instagram, Flea detailed his “complicated” relationship with Sherman, who was the second guitarist to join the group back in 1983.

“It has taken me a couple of weeks to process the death of Jack Sherman,” he began.

“Our relationship was complicated, we stopped playing music together in 1985 and things were often fraught in the rare times we communicated since.

“I found him to be unreasonable sometimes, and I’m sure I behaved like an obnoxious asshole with him sometimes. This morning, in pondering him, a wave of appreciation washed over me, which is really the only truth of the matter.”

He continued: “When I first went to his house he had a ONE NATION UNDER A GROOVE flag on his bedroom wall, and he played me funk I had never heard, like March To the Witches Castle. He was beaming with glee when he played it, and we were enrapt in the mythology of the funk like a couple of little kids.

“He played the most wicked guitar part on our song Mommy Where’s Daddy, a thing that influenced the way I heard rhythm forever. He taught me about diet, to eat clean and be conscious of my body. But more than anything, he was my friend.

“We came from very different backgrounds, had different world views, and it was hard for us to relate to one another often. But the excitement we shared over music, and the joy that bubbled up between us will last forever. Rest In Peace Sherm I love you,” he concluded.

The tribute follows a few weeks after the band’s initial statement regarding Sherman’s passing, which thanked him for “all times good, bad and in between.”

“Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA. He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform,” it read.

