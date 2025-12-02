Flea has unveiled the first glimpse of his highly anticipated solo album with the release of “A Plea”, a captivating new song that showcases the Red Hot Chili Peppers founding bassist’s return to his musical roots.

The song serves as the lead single from his upcoming solo album, scheduled for release in 2026 through Nonesuch Records.

The project marks a significant artistic departure for Flea, who has assembled what he describes as a “dream band of modern jazz visionaries” while returning to his first instrument and musical love — the trumpet.

The accompanying music video, directed by Clara Balzary, presents a striking visual narrative that sees Flea dancing between contrasting spaces of light and dark. The choreography, crafted by Sadie Wilking, perfectly complements the song’s introspective nature and artistic vision. Watch below.

Musically, “A Plea” features Flea on electric bass, vocals, and trumpet, supported by an impressive ensemble of contemporary jazz artists. The lineup includes double bassist Anna Butterss, guitarist Jeff Parker, drummer Deantoni Parks, percussionist Mauro Refosco, alto flutist Rickey Washington, and trombonist Vikram Devasthali. Chris Warren contributes additional vocals alongside producer Josh Johnson, who also performs alto saxophone.

The track’s lyrical content reflects Flea’s contemplation on division within society and his search for transcendence through music. “I’m always just trying to be myself,” Flea explained, describing the song as a “yearning for a place beyond, a place of love, for me to speak my mind and be myself.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

His statement elaborated on the deeper meaning behind the composition: “I don’t care about the act of politics. I think there is a much more transcendent place above it where there’s discourse to be had that can actually help humanity, and actually help us all to live harmoniously and productively in a way that’s healthy for the world. There’s a place where we meet, and it’s love.”