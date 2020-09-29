Seems like the best way to get Fleetwood Mac streams to rise is to get a TikTok user make a cool-as-hell video set to ‘Dreams’ rather than get big-name artists to release covers.

If you’re online every day, chances are you’ve seen that viral TikTok of that dude who is skateboarding down a highway while vibing to Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’.

The video in question was shared by TikTok user 420doggface208 (nice) a few days ago and it quickly caught on like wildfire as the internet really dug this short clip of a bloke just skateboarding down an empty highway in a state of zen while sipping on a big carton of juice and lip-syncing to ‘Dreams’.

The virality of this video was so wild that 420doggface208 (aka Nathan Apodaca) shared a follow up TikTok expressing his surprise and thanking everyone for all the good vibes directed his way.

So thanks for the love and support an here it is my original video same as all going around but yes thanks for the love n donations it’s very appreciated an much needed 🤙🏼 vibe on world pic.twitter.com/gkCgc1U9As — *BLAZIN*4*1*NATION* (@doggface208) September 27, 2020

Given all that’s happened in 2020, it’s a feel-good piece of content we need and it seems to have translated to more than just millions of views as the TikTok has also inadvertently caused people to look up Fleetwood Mac on Spotify, causing streams of ‘Dreams’ to sharply rise.

At the time of writing, ‘Dreams’ is sitting at no.24 on Spotify’s Top 200 chart, which represents a HUGE jump from around the 200-mark just a few days prior. In Australia alone, the song saw a massive jump from around the 100-mark to 48th on Sunday, September 27th.

Billboard notes that not only is this spike in Spotify streams incredible, it means that ‘Dreams’ has an “incredibly high” chance of returning to Billboard charts again.

That’s pretty damn good for a song that hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 way back in 1977.

As for what Fleetwood Mac think of this video, well they dug it as much as the rest of us.

Now if you’ll excuse us, it’s time to listen to ‘Dreams’ yet again while sipping on a big jug of juice.