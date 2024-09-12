US pop sensation FLETCHER is making her highly anticipated return to Australia and New Zealand this October with her rescheduled tour dates.

Originally slated for July, the shows were postponed due to a family matter, but fans won’t have to wait much longer, as FLETCHER has confirmed a five-date tour across both countries.

The new tour dates kick off in Perth at Metro City on Sunday, October 20th, before heading to Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on October 22nd, followed by shows in Melbourne, Sydney, and wrapping up in Auckland on October 29th.

For FLETCHER, this tour marks her return to the stage down under after a whirlwind few years. Armed with her two studio albums, Girl Of My Dreams and her latest offering, In Search Of The Antidote, she’s set to deliver her signature powerhouse performances.

In a message to her loyal “Fletch Fam,” FLETCHER expressed her excitement about the rescheduled dates:

“Fam! so excited to share these rescheduled dates with you. I’m so sorry it took a while to get this info to you, it takes a village to shift and align so many details to make sure I can put on the best possible show for you and get to the other side of the world to see you.”

She added, “Cannot wait to visit you babies down under and sing with you!! see you right around the corner.”

With two albums under her belt, including collaborations with industry heavyweights like Grammy-winning producer Jennifer Decilveo and artists like Jon Bellion, FLETCHER has become one of pop’s most exciting stars. Her latest album, In Search Of The Antidote, is a deeply personal project exploring the themes of love and self-discovery.

Joining her on tour will be ARIA-nominated pop artist Charley, adding another layer of excitement for Australian audiences.

Existing tickets are valid for the rescheduled dates, and for those unable to attend, refunds are available until Thursday, October 3rd. Tickets are on sale now. For tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: livenation.com.au

Here are the rescheduled tour dates:

FLETCHER AUS & NZ TOUR DATES

AU TICKETS | NZ TICKETS

Supported by Charley

Sunday, October 20th

Metro City, Perth

Tuesday, October 22nd – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Friday, October 25th – Festival Hall, Melbourne

Sunday, October 27th – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Tuesday, October 29th – Town Hall, Auckland