Florence + the Machine have extended their upcoming Australian tour with an A Day on the Green show in Queensland.

Florence Welch and her band will now perform at Queensland’s Sirromet Wines, located at Mount Cotton, on Saturday, March 18th (see full dates below). It brings the total amount of shows on the Australian leg of her Dance Fever Tour to seven.

Tickets for the new show go on sale on Thursday, November 3rd at 2pm local time. A Day on the Green and AAMI members can access the pre-sale on Monday, October 31st at 12pm local time.

Florence + the Machine will be supported at their A Day on the Green show by King Princess (who’s also supporting at all six arena shows), Last Dinosaurs, and Hatchie.

The tour is in support of the band’s fifth studio album, Dance Fever, which debuted at number two on the ARIA Albums Chart earlier this year. Hailed as “an ecstatic prayer for post-pandemic redemption” by Rolling Stone, it contained the singles ‘My Love, ‘King’, ‘Heaven Is Here’, and ‘Free’.

Dance Fever was the long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s High as Hope, which peaked at number two on the ARIA Albums Chart and U.S. Billboard 200.

“To get out to perform these songs has been the most extraordinary experience,” Florence says about touring the album. “The connection with the audience and the catharsis is at a level I have never experienced before.

“Maybe it’s because we all missed it so much. But people are bringing so much of themselves to these shows, I wanted to have a memory of Dance Fever live.”

Florence + the Machine A Day on the Green Show

with King Princess, Last Dinosaurs & Hatchie

Saturday, March 18th 2023

Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, Queensland