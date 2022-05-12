Florence + the Machine have added a second Melbourne show to their Dance Fever Tour due to overwhelming demand.

The group will now play six arena shows: beginning in Perth on March 4th, Florence Welch and co. will then visit Melbourne for two nights, Sydney and Brisbane, before concluding the tour in Auckland on March 21st (see full details below). They’ll be supported for all six shows by indie pop singer-songwriter King Princess.

Frontier Members can access presale tickets for the new Melbourne date from Monday, May 16th at 11am AEST. Tickets go on sale to the general public Wednesday, May 18th at 10am AEST via frontiertouring.com/ florenceandthemachine.

The tour is in support of Florence + the Machine’s new album Dance Fever, released on Friday, March 13th. It’s the long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s High as Hope, which peaked at number two on the ARIA Albums Chart and U.S. Billboard 200.

Dance Fever has been preceded by four singles to date: ‘King’, ‘Heaven Is Here’, ‘My Love’ and ‘Free’. It was recorded in London during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was co-produced by Welch with Jack Antonoff and Dave Bayley (Glass Animals).

The concept of ‘choreomania’ – a Renaissance-era phenomenon where people danced to the point of exhaustion or death – was a fascination of Welch’s as she recorded the album. She also took lyrical inspiration from “the tragic heroines of pre-Raphaelite art, the gothic fiction of Carmen Maria Machado and Julia Armfield, the visceral wave of folk horror film from The Wicker Man and The Witch to Midsommar,” according to the press release.

