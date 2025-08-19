Florence and the Machine have announced their sixth studio album will arrive on Halloween, delivering what promises to be their most thematically appropriate release yet.

Everybody Scream, set for release on 31st October, marks the band’s first full-length effort since 2022’s Dance Fever.

The announcement came via social media on Tuesday, featuring stark cover art alongside a brief but impactful message: “Florence and the Machine. Everybody Scream. The new album. This Halloween.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florence Welch (@florence)

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Florence Welch’s recent social media activity has provided intriguing glimpses into the album’s creation process, as per Rolling Stone. A particularly mysterious video showed the vocalist digging a hole in a field with a dagger before screaming into it, setting an appropriately eerie tone for the Halloween release. These visual hints suggest Everybody Scream may explore more intense emotional territory than previous releases.

The album will feature 12 new tracks, though the complete tracklist remains under wraps. Deluxe editions on both CD and vinyl will include additional “chamber versions” of four album tracks, offering fans alternative interpretations of the new material. Pre-orders are already available through the band’s official website, with multiple format options catering to different listener preferences.

Studio glimpses shared on Instagram in early July provided subtle clues about the album’s direction. One photograph captured Welch working alongside Idles guitarist Mark Bowen, suggesting potential collaborative elements. Another image featured a whiteboard filled with creative mantras and ideas, including “Clarity = Power,” “VOCALS!!!,” and the intriguing comparison “Swans vs. Adele,” hinting at the album’s sonic ambitions.

Since Dance Fever, Florence and the Machine have remained active with select releases. The 2023 single “Mermaids” offered a taste of their evolving sound, while cover versions for various soundtracks demonstrated their versatility. Their rendition of No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” for the Yellowjackets soundtrack and the wartime classic “White Cliffs of Dover” for Apple TV+’s The New Look showcased different facets of Welch’s vocal prowess.

Recent collaborative work includes “Never Felt Better”, created with Everything Is Recorded and Sampha earlier this year.

Everybody Scream represents a significant moment for the band, arriving three years after their last album during a period of artistic exploration.