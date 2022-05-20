A Florida man was found guilty of manslaughter and attempted first-degree murder after killing a woman while filming a music video.

A Florida man named Jordan Silver recently shot and killed a woman named Haley Cox during the filming of a music video. Silver was aspiring to be a rapper and received help from Haley Cox, Melissa Grajales, Erik Bronowski, and Giovinie Bosques to shoot a music video for his song. Prosecutors say that back in July of 2020 the director of the video, Giovinie Bosques, had set up to film a staged kidnapping with fake blood and a prop gun for the video before Jordan Silver showed up to the set with a real gun that had a laser pointer attachment on it.

After Silver showed up, the filming moved to an empty field in Riverview. The report says Cox was holding the camera and filming when Jordan Silver shot and killed her.

“She never saw that man, the defendant, Jordan Silver, as he lifted that gun pointed towards her head pull the trigger and killed her,” said Grajales.

After killing Cox, Silver turned to her boyfriend, Erik Bronowski, and shot him in the chest and leg. Bronowski survived his injuries and was able to testify in court. On Thursday, May 20th, during the court proceedings, Erik pointed the finger at Silver as the shooter in the incident. In defense, the Hillsborough public defender, Maria Dunker, who was representing Silver, claimed that the music video director Bosques was the one that pulled the trigger.

Dunker pointed towards a Ring doorbell video that shows Bosques on a neighbor’s porch with Silver after the shooting. Duker then pointed towards claims from the neighbor that Bosques confessed to the whole thing.

“So who are you going to believe? Are you going to believe Mr. Bosques when he said, ‘I never said that,’ or would you believe Mr. Ozick?” Dunker asked.

On Tuesday, Bosques took to the stand and denied saying that and said he was in fear his life was at risk.

“I just dropped the camera and ran. I knew I was next,” he said.

After four hours of deliberation, the jury found Silver guilty of a lesser included charge of manslaughter and attempted first-degree murder. He will be sentenced in July.