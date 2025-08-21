Australian producer Flume and singer-songwriter Emma Louise have released their first full collaborative album, DUMB.

The 10-track project combines Louise’s songwriting with Flume’s electronic production, and was developed during the COVID-19 pandemic while both artists were living in New South Wales’ Northern Rivers.

In an interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Flume explained that the project began informally. “I had a barbecue at Emma’s and we were like, ‘Hey, let’s make some music,’” he said. “So then we just started working a couple of times a week, [Emma] would come over to my studio, and we started making stuff and we were like, ‘Wow, it’s really good. We’ve got a good thing going on.’”

Although their first public collaboration came with “Hollows” on Flume’s 2022 album Palaces, the pair had been writing together prior to that release. Louise noted that there was no structured plan for the sessions. “We’re not plan people,” she said. “But the songs kept coming and suddenly there was an album.”

The release of DUMB follows a period of experimentation for Flume, who has recently collaborated with a range of artists across genres. “I’ve just been working with some of my favourite artists,” he told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “Whether it’s weird rap stuff or more singer-songwriter stuff, I’ve just been hanging out, making music, which is a privilege I have.”

While it is not yet clear whether the album will be supported by live performances, both Flume and Louise confirmed that they plan to return to Australia later this year. They also indicated that further collaborations are likely.

“We’ve kind of become like a little bit of a band,” Flume said. “We’re a good team, so we’re just gonna keep that going.”

Flume and Emma Louise’s DUMB is out now.