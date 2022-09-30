Acclaimed Australian DJ and producer Flume has announced a livestream performance of his new album this weekend.

The Grammy winner will livestream his Friday night show at Brooklyn Mirage around the world via Amazon/Twitch. The livestream will begin on Friday, September 30th at 8:30pm PT/Saturday, October 1st at 1:30pm AEST.

As well as performing tracks of his third studio album Palaces, the musician will also premiere a new remix the Caroline Polachek-assisted track ‘Sirens’, as reworked by Tourist.

“This album Palaces was my love letter to nature, recorded during the pandemic after retreating back to a simple life in Australia,” Flume explains. “After a couple of years off the road, I was unsure how I’d feel about touring and performing again.

“In getting back out there this year, it was a pleasant surprise to remember there’s plenty of aspects I appreciate about it—creating a live show that speaks to the music and engages people in the moment. I’m looking forward to sharing that with this headline show livestream from a unique venue for fans who may not have been able to catch one of the shows now this U.S. tour is coming to a close.”

The New York City show is one of Flume’s last stops on his current U.S. tour, which followed a run of shows across the U.K. and Europe. He’ll return to his home country in November for a string of performances, including appearances at Spilt Milk.

Palaces was released in May, and featured stellar collaborations with the likes of Kučka, Polachek, Damon Albarn, Oklou, and MAY-A. The album performed well globally, reaching number three on the ARIA Albums Chart and the top spot on the U.S. Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

You can watch the Brooklyn Mirage livestream here.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Electronic Observer.