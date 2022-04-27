Spilt Milk has announced its triumphant return after a few years’ absence with a stacked lineup for 2022.

Split Milk was missing from the calendar over the past several years due to COVID-19 and the regional festival is clearly looking to make up for lost time.

An excellent mixture of Australian and international artists has been announced, led by UK rap icon Stormzy and man-of-the-moment Genesis Owusu. Fresh from an impressive slot at Coachella, acclaimed Aussie DJ Flume will bring his popular live show to Spilt Milk. Fans should get ready to dance to Joy Division as The Wombats come back to Australia.

Rolling Stone Awards nominee PEACH PRC, WA favourites Spacey Jane, and Azealia Banks collaborator Mallrat are just some of the other standout names set to perform.

Spilt Milk will begin in Canberra before visiting Ballarat and, for the first time, the Gold Coast across November and December. Each city will have their own artists and DJs playing the event as well, with lots of food and drink choices and art installations ready to keep attendees entertained.

Pre-sale begins on Tuesday, May 3rd at 8am (sign up here), with general ticket sales set to kick off on Thursday, May 5th at 8am.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Spilt Milk 2022 Tour

A.GIRL

BEDDY RAYS

BILLY XANE

FISHER

FLUME

G FLIP

GENESIS OWUSU

HAYDEN JAMES

KING STINGRAY

KOBIE DEE

LATIFA TEE

LITTLE FRITTER

MALLRAT

MANSIONAIR

NINAJIRACHI

PEACH PRC

SPACEY JANE

STAND ATLANTIC

STORMZY

TELENOVA

THE WOMBATS

TORO Y MOI (CANBERRA ONLY)

YNG MARTYR

YOUNG FRANCO

1300

CANBERRA

Sunday, November 26th

Exhibition Park, Canberra, ACT

BRITTANY DEMARCO & KAYLEE HARMER

JACK BURTON & CLIQUE

MIROJI

SESAME GRL

SHAKA J

TEKIDO

WAXLILY

BALLARAT

Saturday, December 3rd

Victoria Park, Ballarat, VIC

COASTAL JAM DJS

GANGZ

LASHES

MASON FLINT

SWEAT DREAMS DJS

GOLD COAST

Sunday, December 4th

Doug Jennings Park

FRIENDS OF FRIENDS

JYNX HOUSE DJS

WIIGZ

SAINT LANE

SIALA