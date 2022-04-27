Spilt Milk has announced its triumphant return after a few years’ absence with a stacked lineup for 2022.
Split Milk was missing from the calendar over the past several years due to COVID-19 and the regional festival is clearly looking to make up for lost time.
An excellent mixture of Australian and international artists has been announced, led by UK rap icon Stormzy and man-of-the-moment Genesis Owusu. Fresh from an impressive slot at Coachella, acclaimed Aussie DJ Flume will bring his popular live show to Spilt Milk. Fans should get ready to dance to Joy Division as The Wombats come back to Australia.
Rolling Stone Awards nominee PEACH PRC, WA favourites Spacey Jane, and Azealia Banks collaborator Mallrat are just some of the other standout names set to perform.
Spilt Milk will begin in Canberra before visiting Ballarat and, for the first time, the Gold Coast across November and December. Each city will have their own artists and DJs playing the event as well, with lots of food and drink choices and art installations ready to keep attendees entertained.
Pre-sale begins on Tuesday, May 3rd at 8am (sign up here), with general ticket sales set to kick off on Thursday, May 5th at 8am.
Spilt Milk 2022 Tour
A.GIRL
BEDDY RAYS
BILLY XANE
FISHER
FLUME
G FLIP
GENESIS OWUSU
HAYDEN JAMES
KING STINGRAY
KOBIE DEE
LATIFA TEE
LITTLE FRITTER
MALLRAT
MANSIONAIR
NINAJIRACHI
PEACH PRC
SPACEY JANE
STAND ATLANTIC
STORMZY
TELENOVA
THE WOMBATS
TORO Y MOI (CANBERRA ONLY)
YNG MARTYR
YOUNG FRANCO
1300
CANBERRA
Sunday, November 26th
Exhibition Park, Canberra, ACT
BRITTANY DEMARCO & KAYLEE HARMER
JACK BURTON & CLIQUE
MIROJI
SESAME GRL
SHAKA J
TEKIDO
WAXLILY
BALLARAT
Saturday, December 3rd
Victoria Park, Ballarat, VIC
COASTAL JAM DJS
GANGZ
LASHES
MASON FLINT
SWEAT DREAMS DJS
GOLD COAST
Sunday, December 4th
Doug Jennings Park
FRIENDS OF FRIENDS
JYNX HOUSE DJS
WIIGZ
SAINT LANE
SIALA