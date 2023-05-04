Flume has returned with yet more unreleased music from his career.

The producer has shared Arrived Anxious, Left Bored, the second time he’s released unheard material from the past 10 years.

The surprise record contains 10 previously unreleased tracks, representing the eclectic nature of Flume’s career. Arrived Anxious, Left Bored contains collaborations with producer Emile Haynie (Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey) and Jim-E Stack (Bon Iver, HAIM).

Arrived Anxious, Left Bored follows Things Don’t Always Go the Way You Plan, Flume’s February mixtape that had 10 previously unreleased tracks made between 2012 and 2021. The mixtape featured collaborations with Panda Bear, Injury Reserve and Isabella Manfredi.

“This and the first Things Don’t Always Go the Way You Plan drop are a bunch of songs that I always loved that didn’t fit on a previous record… it’s cathartic, it feels really nice to clean the slate and make way for what’s next,” Flume says.

In other Flume news, the producer will perform at Splendour in the Grass 2023 alongside the likes of Mumford & Sons, 100 Gecs, Lizzo and Lewis Capaldi. Flume will celebrate 10 years at the top at the festival in July, and his performance will be an Australian-exclusive for Splendour looking back on his past decade in music.

For more on this topic, follow the Electronic Observer.

Flume’s Arrived Anxious, Left Bored is out now via Future Classic.

Arrived Anxious, Left Bored Tracklist

1. “SKY SKY 1.3 [2016 Export Wav]”

2. “Chalk 1.3.3 [2017 Export Wav]” with Jim-E Stack

3. “All There 1.9 [2019 Export Wav]”

4. “Road To Japan [2017 Export Wav]”

5. “Jerry 1.6 [2017 Export Wav]”

6. “n1cevib3 1.3 [2015 Export Wav]”

7. “Arrived Anxious, Left Bored 1.4 [2020 Export Wav]”

8. “Habibi [2019 Export Wav] with Emile Haynie”

9. “Miss U [2020 Export Wav]”

10. “No Other 1.2.2 [2021 Export Wav]”

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.