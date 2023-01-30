Australians really quite like Flume, don’t they? The Sydney producer took out the top spot in the triple j Hottest 100 this weekend with his track ‘Say Nothing’, a collaboration with MAY-A.

It was his second Hottest 100 win, following his triumph in 2016 for ‘Never Be Like You’ (featuring Kai). Flume saw off strong competition from the likes of Gang of Youths, Fred again.., Spacey Jane and Steve Lacy to reach number one.

Flume’s win brings his total tally of Hottest 100 inclusions to an impressive 17. However, there are still several Aussie artists still ahead of Harley Streten on the Hottest 100 most entries leaderboard, as well as one all-conquering U.S. rock band.

Check out the five artists with the most Hottest 100 inclusions below.

Hilltop Hoods – 23

The acclaimed hip-hop trio had two songs in the 2022 Hottest 100, which brought their tally to a whopping 23. ‘Show Business’ reached number 71 and ‘A Whole Day’s Night’ hit number 54, earning them the coveted top spot on the all-time entries leaderboard.

Powderfinger & Foo Fighters – 22

Two powerhouse rock outfits, two perennial Hottest 100 favourites. It took a while for Hilltop Hoods to overcome Powderfinger and Foo Fighters, and for a while their tally of 22 probably seemed insurmountable.

Powderfinger topped the Hottest 100 countdown in 1999 (‘These Days’) and 2000 (‘My Happiness’), while Dave Grohl’s band reached number six on triple j’s Hottest 100 of the Past 20 years countdown in 2013 thanks to their beloved anthem ‘Everlong’.

Kanye West – 19

It may be a while until we see him in the Hottest 100 again, but the controversial rapper was a mainstay in the Hottest 100 for a long time. Will he ever return to focusing on music and extend his tally of 19 songs?

Tame Impala – 18

Combining critical favour and commercial appeal, there hasn’t been many better Australian bands this century than Kevin Parker and co. Their impact has been so huge that Tame Impala topped the Hottest 100 of the 2010’s three years ago with ‘The Less I Know the Better’, which only reached number four on the annual countdown.

Flume – 17

It’s really only a matter of time until the producer rises up this leaderboard. Tame Impala and Kanye are definitely catchable, but can he topple Hilltop Hoods and their 23 inclusions?