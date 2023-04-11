Flume, Mumford & Sons, Lewis Capaldi, 100 Gecs, and many more have joined the Splendour in the Grass 20223 lineup.

After Lizzo was recently confirmed as this year’s headliner, a bunch of other international stars have been announced.

Folk favourites Mumford & Sons will make the journey from England, with Scottish pop crooner Capaldi also heading over. Post-punk rascals IDLES, rapper slowthai, indie pop singer-songwriter Arlo Parks, and acclaimed rapper Little Simz will also come to Splendour from British shores.

There’s also plenty of Australian talent on the unveiled lineup. In an Australian exclusive, Flume will celebrate 10 years at the top at Splendour. Perennial festival favourites King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Ball Park Music, Dune Rats, Skegss, and Cub Sport will perform.

Ruel, MAY-A, Telenova, Royel Otis, Teenage Dads, RVG, and Peach PRC are just some of the other exciting Aussie acts confirmed to appear, while Marlon Williams and BENEE will represent Aotearoa on the lineup.

You can check out the full lineup below. Tickets go on sale to Splendour in the Grass 2023 on Friday, April 14th at 9am AEST via Moshtix.

Splendour in the Grass 2023

Friday, July 21st-Sunday, July 23rd

Ngarindjin/North Byron Parklands, NSW

More information available via splendourinthegrass.com

Full Lineup

LIZZO * FLUME (AUS EXCLUSIVE: 10 YEARS OF FLUME) * MUMFORD & SONS (AUS EXCLUSIVE) * LEWIS CAPALDI * YEAH YEAH YEAHS * HILLTOP HOODS * J BALVIN * SAM FENDER * IDLES * LITTLE SIMZ * SLOWTHAI * TOVE LO * 100 GECS (AUS EXCLUSIVE) * ARLO PARKS * BALL PARK MUSIC * IANN DIOR * KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD * 070 SHAKE * PNAU * RUEL * LOYLE CARNER * BENEE * MARLON WILLIAMS * RAINBOW KITTEN SURPRISE * HOOLIGAN HEFS * PEACH PRC * PALACE * DUNE RATS * TKAY MAIDZA * NOAH CYRUS * SKEGSS * SUDAN ARCHIVES * CUB SPORT * MEG MAC * X CLUB. * CLAIRE ROSINKRANZ * JACK RIVER * THE SMITH STREET BAND * LASTLINGS * JEREMY ZUCKER * YOUNG FRANCO * SLY WITHERS * MAY-A * THE VANNS * TELENOVA * VALLIS ALPS * JAMESJAMESJAMES * KAYCYY * RVG * TEENAGE DADS * BALMING TIGER * AUTOMATIC * HARVEY SUTHERLAND * GALI * DEL WATER GAP * ROYEL OTIS * SHAG ROCK * BIG WETT * MIA WRAY * MEMPHIS LK * GOLD FANG * MILKU * SUMNER * FOREST CLAUDETTE * FULL FLOWER MOON BAND * WILLIAM CRIGHTON * HELLCAT SPEEDRACER * TRIPLE J UNEARTHED WINNERS * PLUS MIX UP DJ’S TSEBA * CRYBABY * LATIFA TEE * FOURA * CAUCASIANOPPORTUNITIES * LUEN * MOWGLI * DJ MACARONI * CRESCENDOLL