LA-based indie pop duo Fly By Midnight have announced Australian dates for their The Fastest Times of Our Lives tour.

Supporting their seventh studio album of the same name, the tour will land in Australia in January 2026, with shows at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factor, Melbourne’s Corner Hotel, and Brisbane’s Brightside.

Known for their infectious melodies, nostalgic vibes, and engaging digital presence, Fly By Midnight was formed by Justin Bryte and Slavo after years of making music individually. The pair met while writing in the studio, and instantly clicked.

What started as a spontaneous collaboration quickly evolved into something magnetic, unlike anything seen from a duo in recent years. Since then, they’ve released seven albums, including a full cover album, and the magic between them has only grown stronger.

The Fastest Times of Our Lives came out in July, and captures the emotional highs and lows of the duo stepping into their thirties. Across ten tracks, it explores themes of love, change, and nostalgia with a cinematic flair.

They’ve had a rapidly growing career and fanbase, with over 1.5 million monthly Spotify listeners, nearly 500,000 YouTube subscribers, and 3.5 million TikTok likes.

In the past three months alone, they’ve seen major social growth, adding over 16k new Spotify followers, nearly 20k TikTok followers, and 10k YouTube subscribers, reflecting their expanding global reach.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10am on Thursday, September 25th. Presale will begin on Tuesday, September 23rd via Live Nation.

FLY BY MIDNIGHT’s THE FASTEST TIMES OF OUR LIVES TOUR

AUSTRALIA 2026

Thursday, January 22nd

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW

Friday, January 23rd

Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, January 25th

Brightside, Brisbane QLD