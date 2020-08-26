Members of Slayer, Metallica and Judas Priest are set to feature in an upcoming documentary celebrating the legendary ‘Flying V’ axe.

The Flying V guitar is an integral part of the DNA of heavy metal. It’s hard to imagine the culture without it. The new documentary, Flying V, directed by Peter Hansen, will delve into the history of the beloved guitar.

The guitar was first introduced by Gibson in 1958, initially the guitar didn’t resonate with guitar purists, with only 100 of the beasts manufactured and sold.

Soon enough, blues icon Albert King and Dave Davies of The Kinks picked up the guitar and it re-entered production in the late 60s.

The golden age of the Flying V emerged in the late ’70s, when the guitars extreme, jagged aesthetic found a home in the world of heavy metal. It’s since become inseparable from the genre.

The guitar has been a staple for artists like Kerry King of Slayer, Dave Mustaine of Megadeth, and James Hetfield of Metallica. All three were interviewed for the film.

It also features cameos from Michael Schenker of Scorpions, Michael Denner, Hank Shermann of Mercyful Fate, Wolf Hoffmann of Accept, K.K. Downing of Judas Priest, Mathias Jabs of Scorpions, Richie Faulkner and Andy Sneap of Judas Priest, Brian Tatler of Diamond Head, Andy LaRocque of King Diamond and more.

Check out the trailer for Flying V: