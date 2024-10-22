Fontaines D.C. have dropped tour dates for Australia and New Zealand in February and March 2025. They will perform five headline shows and play at two festivals. Fontaines D.C. will be joined by rising UK rock band Wunderhorse.

The tour kicks off at the Perth Festival on Thursday, February 27th, followed by Brisbane’s Riverstage on Saturday, March 1st. They will then play at Wollongong’s Yours & Owls Festival on Sunday, March 2nd, the Sydney Opera House Forecourt on Thursday, March 6th, and the Palace Foreshore in Melbourne on Saturday, March 8th.

The Australian leg will conclude at Golden Plains Festival in Meredith on Sunday, March 9th, before they wrap up with a show at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Wednesday, March 12th.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday, October 30th, at 9am AEDT. You can sign up here for access. General sales start on Thursday, October 31st, at 9 am AEDT through the band’s website and Handsome Tours.

This announcement comes after a hugely successful year for Fontaines D.C., who received significant praise for their album Romance and played major festivals like Glastonbury. Romance follows their critically acclaimed 2022 album Skinty Fia and their first visit to Australia in early 2023.

In a review of Romance, Rolling Stone wrote: “The shift was exciting, it was unpredictable, it was even lightly nerve wracking. But Romance delivers: the record is wildly expansive, and Fontaines’ bullheaded integrity still stands, perhaps with a stronger spine than ever.”

Earlier this month, Fontaines D.C. performed for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, reinterpreting Lana Del Rey’s “Say Yes to Heaven” and showcasing their single “Favourite” from Romance.

As their sound evolves, Fontaines D.C. are also focused on creating consistency in their live performances.“I think changing all angles and aspects of what we do was imperative to make sure that we felt like we were taking a genuine step in a different direction,” Grian Chatten told Rolling Stone earlier this year.

Fontaines D.C. 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Tickets via handsometours.com

Thursday, February 27th

Perth Festival, Perth

Saturday, March 1st

Riverstage, Brisbane

Sunday, March 2nd

Yours & Owls, Wollongong

Thursday, March 6th

Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney

Saturday, March 8th

Palace Foreshore, Melbourne

Sunday, March 9th

Golden Plains Festival, Meredith

Wednesday, March 12th

Spark Arena, Auckland