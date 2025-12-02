It’s official! Foo Fighters have unveiled details for their forthcoming visit to Australia. The iconic rockers will play a special show in Tasmania in early 2026.

Dave Grohl’s evergreen band will play UTAS Stadium in Launceston on Saturday, January 24th, supported by Full Flower Moon Band and Spooky Eyes.

Tickets to the show go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, December 10th at 4pm AEDT. The pre-sale begins on Monday, December 8th at 1pm AEDT.

The show confirmation follows days of teasers and promo. Foo Fighters shared a video with the caption: “Take cover Tassie!!!” Frontier Touring teased “big news incoming” in a post featuring the band’s signature logo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foo Fighters (@foofighters) Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Foo Fighters recently released new single “Asking for a Friend”, the beginning of a new chapter with new drummer Ilan Rubin.

Rubin, formerly of Nine Inch Nails, officially joined the band this year following the departure of Josh Freese. Freese had stepped into the drummer’s seat after the devastating loss of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

The Australian show will be Foo Fighters’ first visit to the country since 2023, which was their first without Hawkins.

“Clocking in at 2 hours and 40 minutes, this 2023 version of a Foos live show was ferocious, fun, and close to flawless,” Rolling Stone AU/NZ wrote in a review of their Melbourne show.

“It’s something which would have seemed unfathomable after such a year of heartache and loss for Grohl and his bandmates. But it served as a testament to how amazingly well the Foo Fighters have regrouped, the magic they can still create live, and proved they have all the passion and pieces in place to continue dominating this environment for years to come.

Foo Fighters — Take Cover Tasmania

Pre-sale begins Monday, December 8th (1pm local AEDT)

General sale begins Wednesday, December 10th (4pm AEDT)

Ticket information available via frontiertouring.com

Saturday, January 24th

UTAS Stadium, Launceston, TAS