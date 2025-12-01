It looks like the Foo Fighters are about to announce an Australian tour.

On Monday (December 1st), Frontier Touring teased “big news incoming” in a post featuring the band’s signature logo and the caption “Give me a reason, show me a sign,” a lyric from their latest single, “Asking For a Friend”.

A link on the post leads to a countdown page, which will finish at 3am Wednesday morning AEST.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frontier Touring (@frontiertouring)

The tease comes as the Foo Fighters embark on a new chapter with drummer Ilan Rubin, a US stadium tour for 2026 and brand new music, including the aforementioned “Asking for a Friend”.

Frontman Dave Grohl described the new track as “a song for those who have waited patiently in the cold, relying on hope and faith for their horizon to appear”. He added that it represents “one of many songs to come,” suggesting additional new material may follow.

Grohl recently reflected on the band’s recent return to live performance, stating: “Since our return to the stage in San Luis Obispo five weeks ago, we have been reminded of why we love and are forever devoted to doing this Foo Fighters thing.”

Rubin, formerly of Nine Inch Nails, officially joined the band this year following the departure of Josh Freese. Freese had stepped into the drummer’s seat after the devastating loss of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

The Australian tour would be Foo Fighters’ first run of the country since 2023, which was the rock group’s first without late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

“Clocking in at 2 hours and 40 minutes, this 2023 version of a Foos live show was ferocious, fun, and close to flawless,” Rolling Stone AU/NZ wrote in a review of their Melbourne show.

“It’s something which would have seemed unfathomable after such a year of heartache and loss for Grohl and his bandmates. But it served as a testament to how amazingly well the Foo Fighters have regrouped, the magic they can still create live, and proved they have all the passion and pieces in place to continue dominating this environment for years to come.

Read the full review here.

Foo Fighters’ US stadium tour kicks off on August 4th at Rogers Stadium in Toronto and concludes on September 26th in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.