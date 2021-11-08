Not content with being one of the biggest rock bands in the world, Foo Fighters are entering the cinema world with a new horror comedy movie.

Titled Studio 666, the entire band will be taking part in the movie, alongside actual actors such as comedian Whitney Cummings and American Horror Story actress Leslie Grossman.

As it’s the Foo Fighters, it’s music-themed: the movie sees the band move into a mansion in Encino, California, that just so happens to be “stepped in grisly rock and roll history”, to record their new album. Not everything goes to plan, however, as Dave Grohl soon “finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.”

Grohl shared his excitement about Studio 666. “After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full-length feature horror-comedy film. Like most things Foo, STUDIO 666 began with a far fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible,” he explained in a statement.

“Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album Medicine at Midnight (told you that place was haunted!), we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favourite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking ROCKS.

And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. STUDIO 666 will fuck you up.”

The movie is scheduled to be released in U.S. cinemas next February 2022, although it’s not yet been confirmed when it will be released worldwide and on streaming platforms. But when Foo Fighters decide to make a movie, I’ll definitely be happy to wait to watch it.

Love Foo Fighters? Get the latest Foo Fighters news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Foo Fighters Observer.