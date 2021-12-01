Foo Fighters have announced they will be pulling their Minneapolis show due to a disagreement with the venue’s owner over COVID-19 safety measures.

In a statement issued to their Twitter page, the rockers explained their reasons behind cancelling the show, saying: “Due to Huntington Bank Stadium’s refusal to agree to the band’s COVID safety measures, Foo Fighters are unable to perform at that venue.

Updates: Minneapolis, please see below – we hope to see you soon! Maryland/D.C., info on your show is coming shortly! pic.twitter.com/DhlPDG5QZD — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) November 30, 2021

“We apologise for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement one that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show.”

Following the news, a spokesperson for the stadium told The Star Tribune that they “declined to change its existing protocols for large events, which have been effective.

“We continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, wear a mask when in large crowds, and take appropriate steps to protect public and personal health.”

It’s not the first time Foo Fighters have pulled a show over COVID concerns. Back in July, the band were set to play a sold-out show at the Forum in Los Angeles after there was “a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Foo Fighter organisation.”

Ironically, the concert was set to be a celebratory return to the venue after the pandemic shut down live music there for more than a year.

