Foo Fighters have announced that they will be postponing an upcoming concert because there “has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Foo Fighter organization.”

The band was set to play a sold-out show on July 17 show at the Forum in Los Angeles. Ironically, the concert was set to be a celebratory return to the venue after the pandemic shut down live music there for more than a year.

The news that one of the Foo Fighters team has COVID-19 was posted to Twitter earlier today.

“Despite having made every effort to follow CDC Covid protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed Covid-19 case within the Foo Fighter organization,” the statement began.

“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, Saturday’s show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date.”

The statement also said that the “tickets for the July 17th date will be honoured for the new date”, which will be announced shortly.

As of now, there’s no information about whether the COVID-19 positive results comes from one of the band members or one of their entourage.

The next stop on the Foo Fighter’s tour is another sold-out concert that is scheduled for the 28th, July 2021 in Cincinnati. As of now, that show is still going ahead.

Foo Fighters are actually set to drop a new discotheque record titled Hail Satin on July 17th – the same day the cancelled concert was scheduled for. The band is releasing the record under the alter ego name Dee Gees.

As reported by Pitchfork, the album’s A-side features four Bee Gee covers, as well as Andy Gibb’s version of ‘Shadow Dancing’. Then on the B-side, you’ll find five live renditions of Medicine at Midnight tracks.

On Tuesday the band dropped their first track from Hail Satin, a very catchy cover of the Bee Gee’s disco classic, ‘You Should Be Dancing’.

