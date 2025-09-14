Foo Fighters made their highly anticipated return to the stage Saturday night with new drummer Ilan Rubin, marking the band’s first performance of 2025 at California’s intimate Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo.

The 900-capacity venue provided the perfect setting for fans to witness this significant moment in the band’s evolving lineup.

Rubin, formerly of Nine Inch Nails, officially joined the band this summer following the departure of Josh Freese. Freese had stepped into the drummer’s seat after the devastating loss of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

The surprise show, announced just one day prior, delivered an extensive 25-song setlist that spanned the band’s catalogue.

Frontman Dave Grohl took a moment during the show to formally introduce Rubin to the audience, declaring: “I finally get the opportunity to say, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, will you please welcome…’ The most badass motherfucker, Ilan Rubin, is playing drums in the Foo Fighters right now. It’s official. You can stamp the passport.”

The evening featured beloved hits including “Everlong” and “Learn to Fly”, while also treating the crowd to rare deep cuts that hadn’t graced Foo’ shows for several years.

Among these was “Exhausted” from the band’s debut album, a track Grohl originally wrote during his Nirvana days and had even presented to Kurt Cobain as a potential song for that band. The setlist also included “Winnebago”, another Grohl composition that predates the formation of Foo Fighters entirely.

The band’s Instagram announcement for the show included a teaser suggesting new material may be on the horizon. This follows their recent releases of “Today’s Song” and a cover of Minor Threat’s “I Don’t Wanna Hear It” earlier this year, their first new music since 2023’s But Here We Are.

Rubin’s second performance with the band has already been confirmed, with another show scheduled for the Observatory in Santa Ana, California. The band will then embark on international tour dates before year’s end, with performances planned across Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, and Mexico.