The Pretty Reckless have released the music video for their latest single, “When I Wake Up”, which features some big names.

Directed by the band’s singer, Taylor Momsen, the clip includes cameos from her old Gossip Girl co-stars, Jessica Szohr and Connor Paolo, as well as Foo Fighters bassist Pat Smear and recently-recruited drummer, Ilan Rubin.

Check it out below.

“l wanted the video to reflect where the song came from – a time in my life when I was out of control, not caring whether I lived or died,” Momsen said.

“We shot it raw, with no grade, no filter. Reality doesn’t come colour-corrected, and I didn’t want to change what we captured. The imperfection is the grade. This is where life can take you when you play too close to the edge, chasing substances, sex, and dopamine highs to escape depression. It led me down a rabbit hole of self-destruction that leaves you emptier than where you began…with all that being said..enjoy “

While the Gossip Girl features shouldn’t surprise, the Foo Fighters cameo comes only weeks after Momsen joined the iconic rock band on stage at the 2026 Musicares Person of the Year Gala to honour Mariah Carey.

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“When I Wake Up” is the second single from The Pretty Reckless’ upcoming fifth album, Dear God, set for release on June 26th. They will then kick off a headline tour in support of the record in North America, followed by Europe.