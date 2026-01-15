Foo Fighters paid tribute to injured guitarist Pat Smear at a recent concert.
During their show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, Dave Grohl and co. celebrated Smear, who was injured after what the band called a “bizarre gardening accident.”
As per Rolling Stone, the show began with a voice informing the crowd that they’d be watching a message from Smear.
In the clip, the guitarist, who apparently rang in 2026 by “smashing the shit out of his left foot,” wished Grohl a happy birthday before introducing the band.
“We’re gonna start this off right,” Grohl then told the crowd. “We’re gonna sing one for Pat Smear.”
They performed, of course, “My Hero”, with Grohl exclaiming, “He’s [Smear] my hero.”
Smear will miss Foo Fighters’ upcoming one-off Australian show in Tasmania later this month.
The evergreen rock band will play UTAS Stadium in Launceston on Saturday, January 24th, supported by Full Flower Moon Band and Spooky Eyes.
Rubin, formerly of Nine Inch Nails, officially joined the band last year following the departure of Josh Freese. Freese had stepped into the drummer’s seat after the devastating loss of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022.
The Australian show will be Foo Fighters’ first visit to the country since 2023, which was their first without Hawkins.
“Clocking in at 2 hours and 40 minutes, this 2023 version of a Foos live show was ferocious, fun, and close to flawless,” Rolling Stone AU/NZ wrote in a review of their Melbourne show.
“It’s something which would have seemed unfathomable after such a year of heartache and loss for Grohl and his bandmates. But it served as a testament to how amazingly well the Foo Fighters have regrouped, the magic they can still create live, and proved they have all the passion and pieces in place to continue dominating this environment for years to come.”