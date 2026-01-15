Foo Fighters paid tribute to injured guitarist Pat Smear at a recent concert.

During their show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, Dave Grohl and co. celebrated Smear, who was injured after what the band called a “bizarre gardening accident.”

As per Rolling Stone, the show began with a voice informing the crowd that they’d be watching a message from Smear.

In the clip, the guitarist, who apparently rang in 2026 by “smashing the shit out of his left foot,” wished Grohl a happy birthday before introducing the band.

“We’re gonna start this off right,” Grohl then told the crowd. “We’re gonna sing one for Pat Smear.”

They performed, of course, “My Hero”, with Grohl exclaiming, “He’s [Smear] my hero.”

Smear will miss Foo Fighters’ upcoming one-off Australian show in Tasmania later this month.

The evergreen rock band will play UTAS Stadium in Launceston on Saturday, January 24th, supported by Full Flower Moon Band and Spooky Eyes.

Foo Fighters recently released new single “Asking for a Friend”, the beginning of a new chapter with new drummer Ilan Rubin