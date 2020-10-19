Over the weekend, Foo Fighters played an all-acoustic set of some of their most beloved hits to a crowd of no one at Troubadour in Los Angeles as part of the Save Our Stages Festival (SOS Fest, #SOSFest).

The half-hour performance saw the band tear through tracks like ‘Skin and Bones’, ‘My Hero’, ‘Times Like These’, and ‘Everlong’.

Ahead of the performance, Grohl took a moment to reflect on his deeply personal connection with the Troubadour. A venue that Grohl played at with his pre-Nirvana band, Scream in 1987.

“These memories and these experiences that we had here were life-changing and formative experiences that inspired us to play music,” Grohl said as their set came to an end.

“I can only imagine there are millions and millions of other people just like us that have done the same and it’s made their lives a better place. So it’s crucial that we do everything we can to make sure these venues survive in order to be there to inspire the next generation of musicians to go on and do beautiful things with their lives, like make music.”

Check out Foo Fighters live from the Troubadour for SOS Fest:

#SOSFest saw a number of the biggest and brightest names in music join forces in the three-day virtual benefit festival to support independent live music venues that have been put in a position of financial precarity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival encouraged viewers to donate to the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, with proceeds going to venues in danger of closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

#SOSFest saw performances from 35 different artists across 25 different venues including Phoebe Bridges, Brittany Howard, the Roots, Marshmello and Demi Lovato.

Miley Cyrus took to the Whisky a Go Go stage to deliver a blistering live set that featured a cover of The Cranberries classic ‘Zombie’ and The Cure’s ‘Boys Don’t Cry’.