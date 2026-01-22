Foo Fighters have shared important information for their massive Tasmania show.

The US rock band are playing a one-off show at UTAS Stadium in Launceston tomorrow (January 24th), and they took to social media to give fans a look at what merch they can expect to find at the event.

According to the post, a venue merch stand will be open today (January 23rd) from 12pm-5pm local time at Gate 11 near the Northern Terrace, while the UTAS Stadium merch stands will open at 12pm local time on the day of the show.

Fans not lucky enough to be attending the show can also access the merch here.

They also shared important ticket information in another social media post — see below.

Tickets to Foo Fighters’ Tasmania show sold out in record.

It will be their only show of their visit Down Under. “We have a very special relationship with Tasmania – as we do with all of Australia,” Dave Grohl said when the show was announced.

“We have these little meetings where the band sits around at the studio with our team, and we think of fun stuff to do… We looked at the calendar and thought, ‘Let’s pop down for a gig.’ We’ve been doing these sneaky surprise shows here in the States, having so much fun.

“To come down and have a special night is amazing… even though we’re literally flying down for 48 hours… we’ll go onstage and blast it out for three hours, then come home. I’ve always loved Australia so much, we’ve been coming down a long time and it’s always felt like home.”

Foo Fighters will be joined at the Launceston show by Brisbane’s Full Flower Moon Band and hometown trio, Spooky Eyes.

The Australian show will be Foo Fighters’ first visit to the country since 2023, which was their first without Taylor Hawkins.

“Clocking in at 2 hours and 40 minutes, this 2023 version of a Foos live show was ferocious, fun, and close to flawless,” Rolling Stone AU/NZ wrote in a review of their Melbourne show.