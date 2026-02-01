Mariah Carey has been honoured at a star-studded MusicCares gala.

The music legend was celebrated at a special event held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, with Laufey, Kesha, John Legend, and many more in attendance.

“Tonight, it’s been sublime to hear my songs reimagined by some of the world’s greatest artists,” Carey said while accepting her Person of the Year award (as per Rolling Stone). “When I was a little girl scribbling lyrics in my notebook late at night, I could only dream of someone hearing those words and singing them.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be here with all these magnificent artists singing my songs back to me, infusing them with their own artistry and giving them all new life. This has given me life.”

During the concert portion of the event, the Foo Fighters were joined by Taylor Momsen as they played songs from Carey’s secret 1995 album Someone’s Ugly Daughter.

Laufey reimagined “It’s Like That”, Kesha performed “Obsessed”, while Maggie Rogers performed “Honey”.

Other guests who performed at the event included FLO (“Dreamlover”), Teddy Swims (“Without You”), Adam Lambert (“Can’t Let Go”), and Jennifer Hudson (“I Don’t Wanna Cry”, “My All”, “Vision of Love”).

Jon Batiste was the surprise final guest, leading a singalong of “All I Want for Christmas Is You”.

Stevie Wonder appeared onstage at one point, praising Carey for making the most of the “gift [she] was given by the most high:” her voice. “Never let anyone think they can take your freedom away,” he added.

SZA, meanwhile, thanked Carey for being a “blueprint.”

