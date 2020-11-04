If you were desperate to cling on to some kind of good news, let it be this. Foo Fighters are seemingly teasing their 10th studio album.

Fooeys fans are reliably on the qui vive when it comes to picking up the bands mysterious hints. A number of hawk-eyed worshippers at the chapel of Dave Grohl have spotted a little clue that seems to hint that there is a new album on the horizon.

The Foo Fighters ‘FF’ logo has been popping up in various location, accompanied by an ‘X’ — the Roman numeral for 10.

Taking to Instagram, one fan shared a photo of the sign on Hollywood Boulevard. “New 10th FF ALBUM spoiler at Las Palmas x Hollywood Blv,” they wrote.

Whilst a Reddit user shared a video of the logo projected onto a building in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles on October 31st. The video featured the logo and numeral before fading out into black-and-white footage of a burning coffin.

There’s been no supporting clues as to when we can expect to hear the first taste of new Fooeys tunes, but one Reddit user has a theory that we think has merit.