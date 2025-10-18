Foo Fighters have fans on high alert after the band shared what appears to be a new song teaser on Instagram overnight.

The short clip shows a green bird perched on a stack of amps in front of the Foos logo, alongside the caption, “About to take flight…”

No official announcement has followed, but speculation is already running wild.

The post follows the surprise release of Are Playing Where??? Vol. I, a live album the band quietly dropped via Bandcamp earlier this month. The six-track project was recorded across their first run of shows in more than a year, in San Luis Obispo, Santa Ana, Washington D.C. and New Haven, and is available as pay-what-you-want, with proceeds going toward charities tackling food insecurity in those four cities.

The teaser also arrives not long after another cryptic AI-assisted video on YouTube that ended with: “Stay tuned… there’s more to come!” Earlier this year the band released their first new music since 2023’s But Here We Are, including the track “Today’s Song” and a cover of Minor Threat’s “I Don’t Wanna Hear It”.

Fan theories are rolling in, with some convinced the green-and-yellow bird hints at an announcement for Brazil, while others are betting on more new music — or maybe even a full tour.

The Foos have also recently debuted their new drummer, Ilan Rubin, who joined the lineup after the departure of Josh Freese. Dave Grohl introduced Rubin onstage at the band’s intimate San Luis Obispo show, telling the crowd: “The most badass motherfucker, Ilan Rubin, is playing drums in the Foo Fighters right now. It’s official. You can stamp the passport.”