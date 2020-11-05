Question: what’s better than the Foo Fighters teaming up with Dave Chappelle for the next episode of Saturday Night Live? Answer: Foo Fighters releasing new music on said SNL episode.

We may well be in for a treat this weekend, with the rock band, who’s just been announced that they’ll be performing on the hit TV show Saturday, November 7th (American time), leaving breadcrumbs teasing of new music on the horizon.

Earlier this week eager Foo Fighter fans spotted the band’s ‘FF’ logo projected around Los Angeles, alongside the symbol ‘X’, otherwise known as roman numeral lettering for the number ten. The same imagery has also been popping up all over Spotify, hinting at an imminent announcement. One eager-eyed fan posted an image on Instagram which you can see below.

The band has recently been sending out bi-weekly emails which reminisce about each of their past nine studio albums. Add it all up and the odds are looking as though new tunes will be released this weekend.

Interviews earlier this year also added more fuel to the fire when lead singer Dave Grohl shared that their new album is finished but on hold due to the pandemic.

“The record is so good, we’re so excited for people to hear it, we’re so excited to go out and play it,” Grohl told Los Angeles’ ALT 98.7 FM. “It’s filled with anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs… kind of like a dance record, but not an EDM, disco, modern dance record. It’s got groove. To me, it’s our David Bowie’s Let’s Dance record. That’s what we wanted to make, we wanted to make this really up, fun record.”

Foo Fighters are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their self titled album and will be joining Dave Chappelle in the post-apocalypse post-election episode of Saturday Night Live. It marks the ninth time the rock band has played on the show.

It’s doubtfully a coincidence that Dave Chappelle is back hosting this week, considering his SNL debut was the weekend after the last American election. In the episode, Chappelle famously quipped, “I’m going to give Trump a chance. And we… demand that he give us one too.” Something he clearly regrets saying in retrospect.

Watch: Dave Chapelle’s last performance on Saturday Night Live.