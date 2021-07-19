Foo Fighters have officially released their Bee Gees tribute album, Hail Satin.

Back in June the band announced that they would be releasing a new album.

But it wasn’t set out to be just any album, it would mark the band’s transition into their disco alter egos, seeing them come into the world of disco full speed ahead.

While band members, particularly Dave Grohl have made it clear recently that he’s been inspired by the disco genre (as recently mentioned in conversation to Pharrell Williams) and its artists for a very long time, now he’s wearing his disco heart fully on his sleeve.

Just one week ago the band released the lead single from the album, their cover of the Bee Gee’s disco classic, ‘You Should Be Dancing’.

It came alongside a discotheque-inspired music video, showcasing Grohl’s flashy falsettos, as well as the band clearly being in the epitome of their element. It was the perfect track release ahead of the album.

And now finally, Hail Satin has pulled up to the party in all of its disco ball, bell bottomed glory. Though it is described as a disco album, it isn’t entirely one.

The A-side of Hail Satin features four Bee Gees covers (of course, five of their most beloved songs), as well as a rendition of Andy Gibb’s “Shadow Dancing.” Then on the B-side, we have five live versions of Medicine at Midnight songs.

Full track list of Dee Gee’s, Hail Satin

01. You Should Be Dancing

02. Night Fever

03. Tragedy

04. Shadow Dancing

05. More Than a Woman

06. Making a Fire

07. Shame Shame

08. Waiting on a War

09. No Son of Mine

10. Cloudspotter

Listen to Foo Fighters cover ‘More Than A Woman’ as the Dee Gees: